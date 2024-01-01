StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that offers insights into an app's behavior at runtime by applying hooks to Android API functions. It provides information on permissions, shared libraries, activities, content providers, broadcast receivers, services, debuggability, version details, and more. Additionally, it allows real-time monitoring of shared preferences, serialization, cryptography, hashes, SQLite, HTTP, file system, clipboard, URL parsing, WebView, IPC, and the ability to add new hooks dynamically.
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
Python package for processing and analyzing Zeek data with Pandas, scikit-learn, Kafka, and Spark, with offloading capabilities and improved data analysis features.
Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.