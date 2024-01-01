Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that offers insights into an app's behavior at runtime by applying hooks to Android API functions. It provides information on permissions, shared libraries, activities, content providers, broadcast receivers, services, debuggability, version details, and more. Additionally, it allows real-time monitoring of shared preferences, serialization, cryptography, hashes, SQLite, HTTP, file system, clipboard, URL parsing, WebView, IPC, and the ability to add new hooks dynamically.