Inspeckage Logo

Inspeckage

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications that offers insights into an app's behavior at runtime by applying hooks to Android API functions. It provides information on permissions, shared libraries, activities, content providers, broadcast receivers, services, debuggability, version details, and more. Additionally, it allows real-time monitoring of shared preferences, serialization, cryptography, hashes, SQLite, HTTP, file system, clipboard, URL parsing, WebView, IPC, and the ability to add new hooks dynamically.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering

ALTERNATIVES

Rspamd Logo

Rspamd

0 (0)

Rspamd is an advanced spam filtering system and email processing framework with comprehensive features like Lua API and asynchronous network API.

Specialized Security
Free