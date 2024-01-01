binary-conversion

35 tools and resources

xocopy

0 (0)

Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

HxD

0 (0)

HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Binsequencer Logo

Binsequencer

0 (0)

A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection
pybof Logo

pybof

0 (0)

A Python library for loading and executing Beacon Object Files (BOFs) in-memory.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patchingpython-library
Preflight Logo

Preflight

0 (0)

Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching
Ropper Logo

Ropper

0 (0)

Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion
xxd Logo

xxd

0 (0)

A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Java Decompiler Online Logo

Java Decompiler Online

0 (0)

Online Java decompiler tool with support for modern Java features.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisjavadecompilerbinary-conversion
PLASMA Logo

PLASMA

0 (0)

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
YARALYZER Logo

YARALYZER

0 (0)

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

SWFTools

0 (0)

SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
GNU Binutils Logo

GNU Binutils

0 (0)

A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump
Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs Logo

Smali/Baksmali mode for Emacs

0 (0)

Enhances the reading experience of smali code in Emacs.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysissmalisecurity-toolsbinary-conversion
Binkit Logo

Binkit

0 (0)

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
Dumpzilla Logo

Dumpzilla

0 (0)

Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingforensic-analysisbrowser-security
PLCinject Logo

PLCinject

0 (0)

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution Logo

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

0 (0)

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
libmsiecf Logo

libmsiecf

0 (0)

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.

Endpoint Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Enjarify Logo

Enjarify

0 (0)

A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications.

Malware Analysis
Free
javadalvikbinary-conversion
imobax Logo

imobax

0 (0)

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
protobuf-inspector Logo

protobuf-inspector

0 (0)

A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents.

Network Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion
DumpItForLinux Logo

DumpItForLinux

0 (0)

A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux
Shellcode2PE Logo

Shellcode2PE

0 (0)

A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file.

Malware Analysis
Free
shellcodebinary-conversionfile-patching
Bmaptool Logo

Bmaptool

0 (0)

Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Krakatau Logo

Krakatau

0 (0)

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries.

Malware Analysis
Free
javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
class-dump Logo

class-dump

0 (0)

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmac-os
libqcow Logo

libqcow

0 (0)

A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
strings Logo

strings

0 (0)

A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics
base64_substring Logo

base64_substring

0 (0)

A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyara
Inceptor Logo

Inceptor

0 (0)

Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching
Kaitai Struct Logo

Kaitai Struct

0 (0)

Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) Logo

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS)

0 (0)

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionstring-analysismalware-analysis
wxHexEditor Logo

wxHexEditor

0 (0)

wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
WinHex Logo

WinHex

0 (0)

Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
DMG2IMG Logo

DMG2IMG

0 (0)

DMG2IMG is a tool for converting Apple compressed dmg archives to standard image disk files with support for zlib, bzip2, and LZFSE compression.

Digital Forensics
Free
compressionbinary-conversion