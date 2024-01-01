NEW

xocopy 0 ( 0 ) Copy executables with execute, but no read permission on Unix systems. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

HxD 0 ( 0 ) HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Binsequencer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

Preflight 0 ( 0 ) Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversionfile-patching

Ropper 0 ( 0 ) Ropper is a tool for analyzing binary files and searching for gadgets to build rop chains for different architectures. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysisdisassemblybinary-conversion

xxd 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

SWFTools 0 ( 0 ) SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

GNU Binutils 0 ( 0 ) A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump

PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc

libmsiecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format. Endpoint Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Enjarify 0 ( 0 ) A tool for translating Dalvik bytecode to equivalent Java bytecode, allowing Java analysis tools to analyze Android applications. Malware Analysis Free javadalvikbinary-conversion

protobuf-inspector 0 ( 0 ) A tool for parsing Google Protobuf encoded blobs without the accompanying definition, providing a colored representation of the contents. Network Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisbinary-conversion

DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux

Shellcode2PE 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that converts shellcode into a PE32 or PE32+ file. Malware Analysis Free shellcodebinary-conversionfile-patching

Bmaptool 0 ( 0 ) Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries. Malware Analysis Free javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

libqcow 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Inceptor 0 ( 0 ) Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching

wxHexEditor 0 ( 0 ) wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching