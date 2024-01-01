Advisory Week

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
Simple script to check a domain's email protections and identify vulnerabilities.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.