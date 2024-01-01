14 tools and resources
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.
A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.
Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
Free online class for web security and hacking
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions