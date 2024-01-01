hacking

Infosec/hacking videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

CTF Resources

Archive of information, tools, and references regarding CTF competitions.

Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Labs-Pentest

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

Phrack Magazine

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

WeChall

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Security Cheatsheets

Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.

hackxor

A platform offering hacking missions to test and enhance skills.

Hack Yourself First

Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.

Slavehack 2

Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.

Harpoon

A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking

Hacker101

Free online class for web security and hacking

CTF Writeups

A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions

