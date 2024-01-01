Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
Arachni is an open-source web application security scanner framework that helps identify vulnerabilities in web applications. It uses a combination of techniques such as HTTP requests, HTML parsing, and JavaScript execution to identify potential security issues. Arachni is highly customizable and can be extended to support new protocols and technologies.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.
This article discusses the different types of remote timing attacks and provides defense strategies against them.
Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
Automated web application testing tool