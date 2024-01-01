Appland Downloader 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Appland Downloader is a command-line tool that allows users to download APKs from the Appland platform. - To install, run: $ npm install -g appland - Usage: $ appland-download -o foo.apk http://www.appland.se/sv/app/25823 - Alternatively, you can use: $ appland-download http://www.appland.se/sv/app/25823 > foo.apk