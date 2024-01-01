anomaly-detection

5 tools and resources

NEW

Aaia Logo

Aaia

0 (0)

A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-iamneo4janomaly-detectionprivilege-escalation
YALIH YALIH Logo

YALIH YALIH

0 (0)

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
Free
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
ElastAlert Logo

ElastAlert

0 (0)

ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
anomaly-detectionelasticsearchlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
Netcap Logo

Netcap

0 (0)

Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-capturedata-analysismachine-learninganomaly-detectionintrusion-detection
Ryan Stillions: The DML model Logo

Ryan Stillions: The DML model

0 (0)

A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
machine-learningnatural-language-processingdata-securitysecurity-threatsanomaly-detection