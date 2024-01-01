5 tools and resources
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Netcap efficiently converts network packets into structured audit records for machine learning algorithms, using Protocol Buffers for encoding.
A machine learning-based approach to detect and prevent data breaches using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms.