Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
gVisor is an application kernel, written in Go, that implements a substantial portion of the Linux system surface. It includes an Open Container Initiative (OCI) runtime called runsc that provides an isolation boundary between the application and the host kernel. The runsc runtime integrates with Docker and Kubernetes, making it simple to run sandboxed containers. Containers are not a sandbox. While containers have revolutionized how we develop, package, and deploy applications, using them to run untrusted or potentially malicious code without additional isolation is not a good idea. While using a single, shared kernel allows for efficiency and performance gains, it also means that container escape is possible with a single vulnerability. gVisor is an application kernel for containers. It limits the host kernel surface accessible to the application while still giving the application access to all the features it expects. Unlike most kernels, gVisor does not assume or require a fixed set of physical resources; instead, it leverages existing host kernel functionality and runs as a normal process. In other words, gVisor implements Linux by way of
Automate actions on Security Command Center findings with automated disk snapshots, IAM grant revocation, and more.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
Open-source project for detecting security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts with support for AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and GitHub.
A multi-cloud tool for centralizing assets across multiple clouds with minimal configuration.
A free training course and lab environment for learning to test and attack cloud infrastructure, including AWS and Azure.