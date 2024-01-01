Burp-LFI-tests 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fuzzing for LFI using Burpsuite This repository contains a collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite. The tests are designed to help security researchers and developers identify and exploit LFI vulnerabilities in web applications. The repository includes a variety of tests, including: * Basic LFI tests: These tests demonstrate the basic principles of LFI and how to exploit it. * Advanced LFI tests: These tests demonstrate more advanced techniques for exploiting LFI vulnerabilities. * Real-world LFI tests: These tests demonstrate how to exploit LFI vulnerabilities in real-world web applications. The repository also includes a guide on how to use Burp Suite to identify and exploit LFI vulnerabilities. This repository is intended for security researchers and developers who want to learn more about LFI vulnerabilities and how to exploit them. Please note that this repository is for educational purposes only and should not be used to exploit vulnerabilities in production systems.