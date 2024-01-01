ios

22 tools and resources

NEW

Needle Logo

Needle

0 (0)

An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.

Specialized Security
Free
iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment
awesome-mobile-security Logo

awesome-mobile-security

0 (0)

A collection of mobile security resources and tools

Guides and eBooks
Free
iossecurity
Open Backup Extractor Logo

Open Backup Extractor

0 (0)

Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosbackupmacossecurity
AppMon Logo

AppMon

0 (0)

Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.

Application Security
Free
appsecfridamobile-securityios
M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit Logo

M.E.A.T. - Mobile Evidence Acquisition Toolkit

0 (0)

Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosforensicsfilesystem
AppUse Logo

AppUse

0 (0)

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
Free
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing
idb Logo

idb

0 (0)

A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.

Offensive Security
Free
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security
iOS Frequent Locations Dumper Logo

iOS Frequent Locations Dumper

0 (0)

Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.

Digital Forensics
Free
ios
iOSForensic Logo

iOSForensic

0 (0)

iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosforensic-analysispython
imobax Logo

imobax

0 (0)

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA) Logo

Damn Vulnerable iOS App (DVIA)

0 (0)

iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appseciospenetration-testingvulnerabilitymobile-security
Mac Locations Scraper Logo

Mac Locations Scraper

0 (0)

Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.

Digital Forensics
Free
blue-teamdigital-forensicsdigital-investigationiosmacos
Dwarf Debugger Logo

Dwarf Debugger

0 (0)

A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.

Malware Analysis
Free
fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios
Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT) Logo

Mobile Verification Toolkit (MVT)

0 (0)

A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosdigital-forensicscommand-line-tooldigital-investigation
Masochist Logo

Masochist

0 (0)

A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitosxiossecurity-research
libimobiledevice Logo

libimobiledevice

0 (0)

A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.

Specialized Security
Free
iosfilesystembackup
iRET Logo

iRET

0 (0)

iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.

Specialized Security
Free
iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis
ReFlutter Logo

ReFlutter

0 (0)

A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios
checkra1n Logo

checkra1n

0 (0)

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Specialized Security
Free
iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit
Mac4n6 Group Logo

Mac4n6 Group

0 (0)

A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.

Digital Forensics
Free
macosforensicsiosdigital-forensicsmac-os-x
iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer Logo

iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer

0 (0)

Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosiphonebackupfile-analysis

Mobile Sandbox

0 (0)

Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.

Vulnerability Management
Free
mobile-securityiosmalware-detectionvulnerability-scanningapp-security