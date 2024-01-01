22 tools and resources
An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.
Toolkit for performing acquisitions on iOS devices with logical and filesystem acquisition support.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
Dump iOS Frequent Locations from StateModel#.archive files.
iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.
iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.
Dump the contents of the location database files on iOS and macOS with output options like KML and CSV.
A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support.
A forensic research tool for gathering forensic traces on Android and iOS devices, supporting the use of public indicators of compromise.
A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.
A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.
Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.
A collection of Mac OS X and iOS forensics resources with a focus on artifact collection and collaboration.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.