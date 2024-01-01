NEW

Needle 0 ( 0 ) An open source framework for security assessments of iOS apps, now decommissioned in favor of Objection. Specialized Security Free iosmobile-securityappsecsecurity-assessment

awesome-mobile-security 0 ( 0 ) A collection of mobile security resources and tools Guides and eBooks Free iossecurity

AppMon 0 ( 0 ) Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps. Application Security Free appsecfridamobile-securityios

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

idb 0 ( 0 ) A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available. Offensive Security Free iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

iOSForensic 0 ( 0 ) iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML. Digital Forensics Free iosforensic-analysispython

Dwarf Debugger 0 ( 0 ) A debugger tool for reverse engineers, crackers, and security analysts, with a user-friendly debugging UI and custom agent support. Malware Analysis Free fridareverse-engineeringdebuggingios

Masochist 0 ( 0 ) A framework for creating XNU based rootkits for OS X and iOS security research Malware Analysis Free rootkitosxiossecurity-research

libimobiledevice 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking. Specialized Security Free iosfilesystembackup

iRET 0 ( 0 ) iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing. Specialized Security Free iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis

ReFlutter 0 ( 0 ) A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring. Malware Analysis Free appsecreverse-engineeringmobile-securityios

checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit. Specialized Security Free iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit