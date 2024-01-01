6 tools and resources
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning
A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.
Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.