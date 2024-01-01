file-inclusion

6 tools and resources

FDsploit Logo

FDsploit

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
LFISuite Logo

LFISuite

0 (0)

A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning

Offensive Security
Free
lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion
LFI-files Logo

LFI-files

0 (0)

A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
lfibruteforcefile-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
LFI-Enum Logo

LFI-Enum

0 (0)

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
Free
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA) Logo

Xtreme Vulnerable Web Application (XVWA)

0 (0)

A web application designed to be 'Xtremely Vulnerable' for security enthusiasts to learn application security.

Application Security
Free
appsecphpmysqlsql-injectionssrffile-inclusioncsrfcryptography
Glastopf Logo

Glastopf

0 (0)

Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion