ESC 0 ( 0 ) Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features Malware Analysis Free appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team

Steampipe 0 ( 0 ) Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services. Miscellaneous Free databasesql

Osquery 0 ( 0 ) Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights. Endpoint Security Free osquerymacossql

PacketQ 0 ( 0 ) A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server. Network Security Free pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns

DBeaver 0 ( 0 ) Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features. Miscellaneous Free sqldata-analysis