8 tools and resources
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.
A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.