ESC

Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features

Malware Analysis
appsecsqlpenetration-testingred-team
Steampipe

Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.

Miscellaneous
databasesql
Log Parser Lizard

A dynamic GUI for advanced log analysis, allowing users to execute SQL queries on structured log data.

SIEM and Log Management
log-analysissqlguilog-parsingsecurity-audit
Osquery

Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.

Endpoint Security
osquerymacossql
Zeek Agent

An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.

Endpoint Security
endpoint-securitylinuxmacossqlapi-access
PacketQ

A command line tool for running SQL queries on PCAP files with various output options and a simplistic web-server.

Network Security
pcapsqlnetwork-securitycommand-line-toolfile-analysisdns
DBeaver

Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.

Miscellaneous
sqldata-analysis
PowerUpSQL

Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.

Offensive Security
sqlattack-platformpenetration-testing