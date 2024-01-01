Tool for decompressing malware samples to run Yara rules against them.
Original SmaliHook Java source used for Android cracking, providing 'hook' methods for functions like getting device ID or signature, for educational purposes only. The tool allows for modification of function calls within the app.
A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
A PowerShell obfuscation detection framework designed to highlight the limitations of signature-based detection and provide a scalable means of detecting known and unknown obfuscation techniques.
Java decompiler for modern Java features up to Java 14.
Define and validate YARA rule metadata with CCCS YARA Specification.