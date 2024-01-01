0xf.at Hackits

An intentionally insecure Android app designed to teach developers and security professionals about common app vulnerabilities.
0xf.at is a website where users can solve password-riddles (hackits) without logins or ads, paying tribute to the old Starfleet Academy Hackits site.
Hands-on cybersecurity training and testing platform with 1800+ labs
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
SANS Institute provides cyber security training, certifications, and degrees to empower cyber security practitioners and teams.
Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.