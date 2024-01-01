ConDroid Logo

ConDroid is a project that performs concolic execution of Android apps, driving the execution to specific code locations without manual interaction, allowing dynamic analysis of behaviors like network traffic or dynamic code loading. It is an extension of the Acteve project and aims to automate the testing of smartphone apps.

Application Security
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting

