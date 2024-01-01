Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.
ConDroid is a project that performs concolic execution of Android apps, driving the execution to specific code locations without manual interaction, allowing dynamic analysis of behaviors like network traffic or dynamic code loading. It is an extension of the Acteve project and aims to automate the testing of smartphone apps.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
A comprehensive cheatsheet for XSS filter evasion techniques.
Open Redirection Analyzer
Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.