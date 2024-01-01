Android Application Analyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Android Application Analyzer is a tool used to analyze the content of Android applications in local storage. To use the tool, install the dependency by running 'chmod +x setup.sh' followed by './setup.sh', then run the tool using 'python3 main.py'. Note that Frida client must be installed to run 'Fridump' and 'Frida universal ssl unpinning' scripts. The tool lists connected devices, fetches logcat logs, allows application analysis, file content analysis, sensitive information log analysis, viewing application source in JD-GUI, opening application with MobSF, decompiling applications using apktool, and taking application sandbox backups for future reference.