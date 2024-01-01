NEW

HxD 0 ( 0 ) HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Binsequencer 0 ( 0 ) A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

xxd 0 ( 0 ) A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

SWFTools 0 ( 0 ) SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

Exiv2 0 ( 0 ) Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity

GNU Binutils 0 ( 0 ) A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump

PLCinject 0 ( 0 ) PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction. Specialized Security Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc

libmsiecf 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format. Endpoint Security Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux

Bmaptool 0 ( 0 ) Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use. Miscellaneous Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

PEview 0 ( 0 ) A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump

Krakatau 0 ( 0 ) Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries. Malware Analysis Free javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching

ida_yara 0 ( 0 ) A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara Malware Analysis Free idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump

libqcow 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching