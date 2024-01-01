hex-dump

30 tools and resources

NEW

HxD

0 (0)

HxD is a freeware hex editor and disk editor with advanced features for editing files, memory, and disks.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Binsequencer Logo

Binsequencer

0 (0)

A tool that scans a corpus of malware and builds a YARA rule to detect similar code sections.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmalware-detection

Aperi'Solve

0 (0)

Online platform for image steganography analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
steganographyimage-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
xxd Logo

xxd

0 (0)

A command-line tool for creating hex dumps, converting between binary and human-readable representations, and patching binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Yara Mode for GNU Emacs Logo

Yara Mode for GNU Emacs

0 (0)

Yara mode for GNU Emacs to edit Yara related files

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
PLASMA Logo

PLASMA

0 (0)

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
YARALYZER Logo

YARALYZER

0 (0)

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

SWFTools

0 (0)

SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
Exiv2 Logo

Exiv2

0 (0)

Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity
bulk_extractor Logo

bulk_extractor

0 (0)

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysisfile-carvingfile-extractionfile-systemforensic-analysisforensic-toolhex-dump
GNU Binutils Logo

GNU Binutils

0 (0)

A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysishex-dump
Binkit Logo

Binkit

0 (0)

Cybersecurity tool merging DarunGrim's analysis algorithms, currently in internal testing for official release.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityanalysis
Dumpzilla Logo

Dumpzilla

0 (0)

Python forensic tool for extracting and analyzing information from Firefox, Iceweasel, and Seamonkey browsers.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingforensic-analysisbrowser-security
PLCinject Logo

PLCinject

0 (0)

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Specialized Security
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingplc
Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution Logo

Windows Oneliners for Remote Code Execution

0 (0)

Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingcybersecurityinfosecsecurity-tools
libmsiecf Logo

libmsiecf

0 (0)

A library to access and parse the Microsoft Internet Explorer Cache File format.

Endpoint Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
imobax Logo

imobax

0 (0)

iOS Mobile Backup Xtractor tool for extracting iOS backups.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingiosmobile-securitybackupforensics
DumpItForLinux Logo

DumpItForLinux

0 (0)

A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux
Bmaptool Logo

Bmaptool

0 (0)

Bmaptool is a project no longer maintained by Intel, users are advised to create their own fork for ongoing use.

Miscellaneous
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
PEview Logo

PEview

0 (0)

A PE/COFF file viewer that displays header, section, directory, import table, export table, and resource information within various file types.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Krakatau Logo

Krakatau

0 (0)

Krakatau provides an assembler and disassembler for Java bytecode, supporting conversion, creation, examination, comparison, and decompilation of Java binaries.

Malware Analysis
Free
javabinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
class-dump Logo

class-dump

0 (0)

A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingmac-os
ida_yara Logo

ida_yara

0 (0)

A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara

Malware Analysis
Free
idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump
libqcow Logo

libqcow

0 (0)

A library to access and read QEMU Copy-On-Write (QCOW) image file formats with support for zlib compression and AES-CBC encryption.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
strings Logo

strings

0 (0)

A command-line utility for extracting human-readable text from binary files.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingdigital-forensics
base64_substring Logo

base64_substring

0 (0)

A tool for malware analysts to search through base64-encoded samples and generate yara rules.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyara
Kaitai Struct Logo

Kaitai Struct

0 (0)

Kaitai Struct is a declarative language for describing binary data structures.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) Logo

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS)

0 (0)

FLARE Obfuscated String Solver (FLOSS) automatically extracts and deobfuscates strings from malware binaries using advanced static analysis techniques.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionstring-analysismalware-analysis
wxHexEditor Logo

wxHexEditor

0 (0)

wxHexEditor is a free hex editor / disk editor with various data manipulation operations and visualization functionalities.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching
WinHex Logo

WinHex

0 (0)

Universal hexadecimal editor for computer forensics, data recovery, and IT security.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patching