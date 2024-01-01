Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory. The cleartext information, including usernames, passwords, notes and url's are dumped into a CSV file in %AppData%. KeeFarce uses DLL injection to execute code within the context of a running KeePass process. C# code execution is achieved by first injecting an architecture-appropriate bootstrap DLL. This spawns an instance of the dot net runtime within the appropriate app domain, subsequently executing KeeFarceDLL.dll (the main C# payload). The KeeFarceDLL uses CLRMD to find the necessary object in the KeePass processes heap, locates the pointers to some required sub-objects (using offsets), and uses reflection to call an export method. An appropriate build of KeeFarce needs to be used depending on the KeePass target's architecture (32 bit or 64 bit). Archives and their shasums can be found under the 'prebuilt' directory. In order to execute on the target host, the following files need to be in the same folder: BootstrapDLL.dll, KeeFarce.exe, KeeFarceDLL.dll, Microsoft.Diagnostic.Runtime.dll. Copy these files across to the target and execute Kee.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services