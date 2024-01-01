12 tools and resources
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.
A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.
Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.