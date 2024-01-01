brute-force

12 tools and resources

SSHGuard

0 (0)

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.

Network Security
Free
sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection
HASSH Logo

HASSH

0 (0)

A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.

Network Security
Free
sshbrute-force
Hudinx Logo

Hudinx

0 (0)

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
sshd-honeypot Logo

sshd-honeypot

0 (0)

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
Kippo Logo

Kippo

0 (0)

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens Logo

DVWA - Brute Force (High Level) - Anti-CSRF Tokens

0 (0)

A guide to brute forcing DVWA on the high security level with anti-CSRF tokens

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securitybrute-forcedvwasecurity-testingvulnerable-applications
express-brute Logo

express-brute

0 (0)

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Application Security
Free
expressmiddlewarebrute-forcesecurity
Offensive Docker Logo

Offensive Docker

0 (0)

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestdockerreconport-scanningweb-scanningfuzzingbrute-forceforensic-analysis
SSH Honeypot Logo

SSH Honeypot

0 (0)

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
StegCracker Logo

StegCracker

0 (0)

Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
steganographybrute-forcefile-analysisdata-hidingsecurity-testing
honeyssh Logo

honeyssh

0 (0)

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo

Kerberos Party Tricks

0 (0)

Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.

Offensive Security
Free
kerberosvulnerability-exploitationenumerationbrute-force