NEW

SSHGuard 0 ( 0 ) SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. Network Security Free sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection

HASSH 0 ( 0 ) A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers. Network Security Free sshbrute-force

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Kippo 0 ( 0 ) Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

express-brute 0 ( 0 ) A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests. Application Security Free expressmiddlewarebrute-forcesecurity

SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing