DIVA Android

DIVA (Damn insecure and vulnerable App) is an App intentionally designed to be insecure. The Android version of Diva aims to teach developers, QA, and security professionals about flaws present in apps due to poor coding practices. It is a learning tool for Android penetration testers and security professionals, providing insight into app vulnerabilities and source code.