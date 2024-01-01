DIVA Android

A comprehensive guide to mobile application penetration testing, covering various topics and techniques
DIVA (Damn insecure and vulnerable App) is an App intentionally designed to be insecure. The Android version of Diva aims to teach developers, QA, and security professionals about flaws present in apps due to poor coding practices. It is a learning tool for Android penetration testers and security professionals, providing insight into app vulnerabilities and source code.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
Validate baseline cybersecurity skills with CompTIA Security+ certification.
INE Security offers a range of cybersecurity certifications, including penetration testing, mobile and web application security, and incident response.
A cybersecurity challenge where you play the role of an incident response consultant investigating an intrusion at Precision Widgets of North Dakota.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.