DOMdig 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications DOMdig is a tool designed to detect and exploit DOM-based Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications (SPAs). It uses a combination of techniques to identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities, including * Static analysis of the application's HTML and JavaScript code * Dynamic analysis of the application's behavior * Fuzz testing to identify potential vulnerabilities DOMdig is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting XSS vulnerabilities in SPAs, and can be used by security researchers, developers, and penetration testers to improve the security of their applications.