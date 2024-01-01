A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications
DOM XSS scanner for Single Page Applications DOMdig is a tool designed to detect and exploit DOM-based Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications (SPAs). It uses a combination of techniques to identify and exploit XSS vulnerabilities, including * Static analysis of the application's HTML and JavaScript code * Dynamic analysis of the application's behavior * Fuzz testing to identify potential vulnerabilities DOMdig is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting XSS vulnerabilities in SPAs, and can be used by security researchers, developers, and penetration testers to improve the security of their applications.
A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.
Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.
A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities