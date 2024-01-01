GuardDog 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GuardDog is a CLI tool that allows to identify malicious PyPI and npm packages. It runs a set of heuristics on the package source code (through Semgrep rules) and on the package metadata. GuardDog can be used to scan local or remote PyPI and npm packages using any of the available heuristics. Getting started: Installation: - pip install guarddog - Or use the Docker image: docker pull ghcr.io/datadog/guarddog - alias guarddog='docker run --rm ghcr.io/datadog/guarddog' Note: On Windows, the only supported installation method is Docker. Sample usage: - Scan the most recent version of the 'requests' package: guarddog pypi scan requests - Scan a specific version of the 'requests' package: guarddog pypi scan requests --version 2.28.1 - Scan the 'request' package using 2 specific heuristics: guarddog pypi scan requests --rules exec-base64 --rules code-execution - Scan the 'requests' package using all rules but one: guarddog pypi scan requests --exclude-rules exec-base64 - Scan a local package: guarddog pypi scan /tmp/triage.tar.gz - Scan a local directory, the packages need to be located in the root directory For instance you have several pypi packages in ./samples/ like: ./samples/package