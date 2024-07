NEW

go-emulators 0 ( 0 ) A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic. Network Security Free network-securitynetwork-testingvulnerability-testinggo

Ground Control 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts for debugging SSRF, blind XSS, and XXE vulnerabilities Honeypots Free ssrfblind-xssxxevulnerability-testingweb-securitydebugging

Lambda-Proxy 0 ( 0 ) A utility for testing AWS Lambda functions for SQL Injection vulnerabilities using SQLMap attacks. Vulnerability Management Free awsaws-lambdasql-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing