Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking. It features articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security, including reverse engineering, exploitation, and cryptography. The magazine is known for its in-depth coverage of security topics and its focus on the ethical hacking community. The article discusses the Alphanumeric RISC ARM Shellcode, which is a shellcode that can be used to exploit vulnerabilities in ARM-based systems. The shellcode is written in assembly language and is designed to be portable across different ARM-based platforms. The article also covers other topics, including the use of the Objective C runtime, exploiting Juniper firewalls, and exploiting the UMA heap in the FreeBSD kernel.