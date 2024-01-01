NEW

dirsearch 0 ( 0 ) DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server. Network Security Free directory-scanningweb-scanning

dirstalk 0 ( 0 ) A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server. Honeypots Free directory-scanningweb-scanning

SauronEye 0 ( 0 ) SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches. Offensive Security Free file-searchsensitive-datapasswordsdirectory-scanningfile-analysis