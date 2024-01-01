directory-scanning

dirsearch Logo

dirsearch

DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.

Network Security
Free
directory-scanningweb-scanning
dirstalk Logo

dirstalk

A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.

Honeypots
Free
directory-scanningweb-scanning
SauronEye Logo

SauronEye

SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.

Offensive Security
Free
file-searchsensitive-datapasswordsdirectory-scanningfile-analysis
Yara Scanner Logo

Yara Scanner

A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningdirectory-scanning
BurpSmartBuster Logo

BurpSmartBuster

A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.

Application Security
Free
appsecburp-suitedirectory-scanningfile-scanningfile-searchweb-app-security