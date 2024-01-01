5 tools and resources
DirSearch is a simple tool for finding files and directories on a web server.
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
SauronEye helps in identifying files containing sensitive data such as passwords through targeted directory searches.
A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.