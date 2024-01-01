is-website-vulnerable 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The 'is-website-vulnerable' tool is designed to detect publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries. It scans the website and checks the JavaScript libraries used against a database of known vulnerabilities, provided by Snyk. The tool can be used through the command line, Docker, or a GitHub Action, and it provides detailed information about any vulnerabilities found. It does not require any special setup or configuration, and it can be easily integrated into existing development workflows.