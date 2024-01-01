Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Terrascan is a static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code that allows you to seamlessly scan IaC for misconfigurations, monitor provisioned cloud infrastructure for changes, detect security vulnerabilities, and compliance violations. It offers flexibility to run locally or integrate with CI/CD pipelines. Key features include 500+ security best practice policies, scanning of Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, Kubernetes, Dockerfiles, and integration with AWS, Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Dockerfile, and GitHub.