Burp-LFI-tests

A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
Hackazon

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
MCIR

A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsec-testingcode-injectionvulnerability-testingsecurity-testing
Securibench Micro

A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer

Vulnerability Management
appsecapparmorappsec-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testing
Commix-Testbed

A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities

Vulnerability Management
appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingintegrationjenkinsdockervulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
Damn Small Vulnerable Web

Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.

Application Security
appsecappsec-testingvulnerable-appeducationalweb-app-securityweb-application-security