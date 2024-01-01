8 tools and resources
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.
A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.
Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.