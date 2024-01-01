vulnerability-detection

Syft

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Cloud and Container Security
vulnerability-detectionocidockersbom
SecurityVulnerability.io

SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information
Vaya-Ciego-Nen

A tool to detect, manage and exploit Blind Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssblind-xssvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testingweb-security
liffier

A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.

Miscellaneous
vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
dom-red

A small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability

Vulnerability Management
open-redirectvulnerability-scanningdomain-checkcommand-line-toolsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Eagle

A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-scanningweb-application-securityvulnerability-detectionweb-security
qsfuzz

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
InQL

InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection

Application Security
graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection
BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Application Security
appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
CMSmap

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Application Security
scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing
Git-Vuln-Finder

A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security
Fuzzilli

Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines.

Malware Analysis
fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
parameth

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
Filebuster

A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications

Network Security
web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security
GitGot

A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories

Malware Analysis
githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection
Talisman

Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset

Application Security
security-auditcode-securityvulnerability-detection
B-XSSRF

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
eyeballer

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

Digital Forensics
machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection
Retire.js

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

Vulnerability Management
javascriptvulnerability-detection
Insider

Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.

Application Security
source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security
Yar

A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing
EarlyBird

A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories

Data Protection and Cryptography
ci-cdsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
IronBee

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
ghauri

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Malware Analysis
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-app-securityvulnerability-detectionexploitation
SecLists

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Nikto

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit
DefectDojo

OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectioncollaborationowasp
CorsMe

A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications

Application Security
appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection
FuzzDB

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing

Vulnerability Management
appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Webhacking.kr

Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
web-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionpenetration-testing
Flan

A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet

A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment

Malware Analysis
blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection
Tracy

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
web-app-securityvulnerability-detectioncode-analysissecurity-auditpenetration-testing
Dependency Combobulator

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

Application Security
appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
TLS Fingerprinting

A technique to associate applications with TLS parameters for identifying malware and vulnerable applications.

Network Security
tlsfingerprintingmalware-detectionvulnerability-detectionnetwork-security
sdc-check

Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.

Application Security
dependency-managementpackage-securityvulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditpackage-audit
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.

Miscellaneous
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpythonsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Log4Pot

A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features.

Honeypots
honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure

AppSweep

An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.

Application Security
appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Application Security
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection
Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules

Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.

Miscellaneous
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementbinary-securityfile-analysis
ssrfDetector

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Network Security
csrfsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
Linx

A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files

Malware Analysis
javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection
WebLogic Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server

Honeypots
honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection
Confused

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names.

Application Security
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
AttackerKB

A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.

Threat Management
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-exploitationcveexploit
URL Scan

A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Network Security
urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.

Application Security
securitycode-securityvulnerability-detection
CloudFrunt

Identifies misconfigured CloudFront domains vulnerable to hijacking

Application Security
cloud-securitysecurity-auditconfiguration-managementvulnerability-detection
SUPER Android Analyzer

A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.

Application Security
apkbinary-securityfile-analysisvulnerability-detection
IntelligenceX

Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.

Threat Management
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-scanningcompliancesecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Nessus Professional

Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-managementattack-surfacecompliance

Zero Day Initiative Published Advisories

List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.

Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Application Security
static-analysisjavavulnerability-detection
InsecureBankv2

Vulnerable Android application for learning security concepts.

Vulnerability Management
appsecappsecurityvulnerabilityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection
Fleet

Open-source platform for IT and security teams with flexibility in feature usage and support for various platforms.

Endpoint Security
cloud-securitycompliancevulnerability-detectionapi-security

Arachni

An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detection