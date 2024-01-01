NEW

SecurityVulnerability.io 0 ( 0 ) SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

qsfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security

InQL 0 ( 0 ) InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection Application Security Free graphqlburp-suitevulnerability-detection

BurpJSLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links Application Security Free appsecjavascriptsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. Application Security Free scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing

Git-Vuln-Finder 0 ( 0 ) A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionmachine-learningnatural-language-processingopen-sourcegitsoftware-security

Fuzzilli 0 ( 0 ) Fuzzilli is a JavaScript engine fuzzer that helps identify vulnerabilities in JavaScript engines. Malware Analysis Free fuzzerjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

Filebuster 0 ( 0 ) A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications Network Security Free web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security

GitGot 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories Malware Analysis Free githubsecret-detectionsecurity-risksvulnerability-detection

eyeballer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network Digital Forensics Free machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection

Retire.js 0 ( 0 ) JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator Vulnerability Management Free javascriptvulnerability-detection

Insider 0 ( 0 ) Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines. Application Security Free source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security

Yar 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scanning and identifying potential security risks in GitHub organizations, users, and repositories. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-detectionsecurity-auditcompliancesecurity-scanningpenetration-testing

IronBee 0 ( 0 ) IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor. Application Security Free appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection

FuzzDB 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing Vulnerability Management Free appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

Flan 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerability scanner that helps you identify and fix vulnerabilities in your code Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

DefaultCreds-cheat-sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment Malware Analysis Free blue-teamred-teamvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detection

Log4Pot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the Log4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228) with various detection and logging features. Honeypots Free honeypotvulnerability-detectionazure

AppSweep 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues. Application Security Free appsecsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionmobile-security

Linx 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection

WebLogic Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection

Confused 0 ( 0 ) A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in dependency configurations by checking for lingering free namespaces for private package names. Application Security Free dependency-managementdependency-scanningpackage-managementsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection

URL Scan 0 ( 0 ) A website scanner that provides a sandbox for the web, allowing users to scan URLs and websites for potential threats and vulnerabilities. Network Security Free urlscannervulnerability-detectionweb-security