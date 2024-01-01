A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers
Obfuscapk is a modular Python tool for obfuscating Android apps without needing their source code. It uses apktool to decompile the original apk file and applies obfuscation techniques on the decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest. The obfuscated app retains the same functionality as the original one, but the differences under the hood sometimes make the new application very different from the original. It now supports Android App Bundles (aab files) by using BundleDecompiler.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
Learn how to create new Malleable C2 profiles for Cobalt Strike to avoid detection and signatured toolset
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.