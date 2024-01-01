NEW

Steghide 0 ( 0 ) Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files. Specialized Security Free steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression

PowerSploit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes. Offensive Security Free powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence

Tor Project 0 ( 0 ) Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately. Network Security Free browserencryption

BitLocker 0 ( 0 ) Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation. Data Protection and Cryptography Free windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance

Firezone 0 ( 0 ) An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds. Network Security Free vpnwireguardremote-accessaccess-managementsecurityencryption

xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device. Digital Forensics Free usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption

Nebula 0 ( 0 ) Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security. Network Security Free network-securityencryptionsecurity-groupstunneling

libfvde 0 ( 0 ) A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems. Digital Forensics Free encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity