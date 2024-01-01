26 tools and resources
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.
Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.
Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately.
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.
Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.
Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.
Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.
Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape with explanations beyond buzzwords.