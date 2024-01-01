encryption

PHP Encryption

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Tang

Tang is a server for binding data to network presence, providing an easy and secure alternative to key escrow.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cloud-securitydata-securityencryptionnetwork-security
Steghide

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.

Specialized Security
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression
PowerSploit

A collection of Microsoft PowerShell modules for penetration testing purposes.

Offensive Security
powershellpenetration-testingdll-injectioncompressionencryptionpersistence
Crypto Fails

Showcasing bad cryptography and discussing flawed crypto design.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographymacencryptiontiming-attack
Tor Project

Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously and privately.

Network Security
browserencryption
Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographydecryptionencryptionsecurity
BitLocker

Microsoft BitLocker is a full volume encryption feature in Windows for protecting data on lost or stolen devices, with tools and resources for implementation.

Data Protection and Cryptography
windowsencryptiongroup-policypowershellcompliance
StegCloak

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyjavascriptencryptioncompression
The Matasano Crypto Challenges

A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security

Application Security
cryptographyapplication-securityencryptiondecryptionhashing
cfn-nag

A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.

Cloud and Container Security
cloud-securityiamsecurity-groupencryption
Firezone

An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.

Network Security
vpnwireguardremote-accessaccess-managementsecurityencryption
xxUSBSentinel

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.

Digital Forensics
usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption
AWS Cloud Security

AWS Cloud Security offers security services and compliance tools for securing data and applications on AWS.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloud-securitycomplianceencryptionaccess-controlmonitoring
Passpie

Command-line password manager with GnuPG encryption and colorful interface.

IAM & Credential Management
password-managementcommand-line-toolencryptiongpgyaml
Nebula

Nebula is a scalable overlay networking tool emphasizing performance, simplicity, and security.

Network Security
network-securityencryptionsecurity-groupstunneling
AWS Key Management Service

A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.

Data Protection and Cryptography
awsaws-securityencryptionkey-managementcloud-security
Image Steganography Tool

Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyencryption
libfvde

A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.

Digital Forensics
encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity
SOPS

SOPS is an editor of encrypted files supporting various formats and encryption methods.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptionkmsawsgcpazure
Reverse Engineering HID iClass Master Keys

Exploiting a vulnerability in HID iClass system to retrieve master authentication key for cloning cards and changing reader settings.

Malware Analysis
appsecappsecurityiotsecurity-vulnerabilitydebuggingencryption
BlackBox

Safely store secrets in version control repositories with GPG encryption support.

IAM & Credential Management
gpgencryptionsecret-managementgit
Red October

Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.

Data Protection and Cryptography
encryptiondecryptiontlscertificatefile-analysis
Truehunter

Truehunter is a tool designed to detect encrypted containers with a focus on Truecrypt and Veracrypt, utilizing a fast and memory efficient approach.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysisencryptionforensic-tool
steghide

Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-hidingdata-hidingcompressionencryption
Cyber Security Acronyms and Terms

Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape with explanations beyond buzzwords.

Training and Resources
cryptographyencryption