Automate your software supply chain security with Sonatype Repository, a centralized platform for managing open source components. Block malicious open source at the door with Sonatype Repository Firewall. Build fast with centralized components and simplify SBOM compliance and monitoring with Sonatype SBOM Manager. Integrate with the tools, languages, and packages you already use. Align dev, security, and ops teams to fuel secure deployment with Sonatype Lifecycle. Manage vulnerability risks with Sonatype Vulnerability Scanner and enforce policy at scale with Sonatype OSS Index. Explore our software supply chain management story and innovate with us—explore opportunities at Sonatype.