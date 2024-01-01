AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
Automate your software supply chain security with Sonatype Repository, a centralized platform for managing open source components. Block malicious open source at the door with Sonatype Repository Firewall. Build fast with centralized components and simplify SBOM compliance and monitoring with Sonatype SBOM Manager. Integrate with the tools, languages, and packages you already use. Align dev, security, and ops teams to fuel secure deployment with Sonatype Lifecycle. Manage vulnerability risks with Sonatype Vulnerability Scanner and enforce policy at scale with Sonatype OSS Index. Explore our software supply chain management story and innovate with us—explore opportunities at Sonatype.
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.
A command-line tool for parsing, creating, and manipulating JWT tokens
SWFTools is a collection of utilities for working with Adobe Flash files, including tools for converting PDFs, images, audio, and video files to SWF format.
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.