17 tools and resources
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces
Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation
An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.
LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.
A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.
A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests
Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.