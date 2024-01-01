enumeration

17 tools and resources

censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Digital Forensics
Free
censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration
Tugarecon

A subdomain enumeration tool for penetration testers and security researchers.

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchsearch-enginedatabaseenumeration
ScanCannon

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
LFI-Enum

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
Free
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Training and Resources
Free
privilege-escalationctfenumerationlinuxsecurityhacking
GCPBucketBrute

A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation

Offensive Security
Free
gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation
Scilla

An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.

Network Security
Free
dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec
LinEnum

LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxenumerationkernelpermissions
Basic Linux Privilege Escalation - g0tmi1k RSS BlogArchives

A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.

Offensive Security
Free
enumerationprivilege-escalationlinuxenumeration
PowerUp

PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
privilege-escalationwindowssecurityenumeration
o365-attack-toolkit

A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.

Offensive Security
Free
password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration
enum4linux-ng

A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.

Offensive Security
Free
windowssmbenumerationsecurity
Active Directory Exploitation Cheat Sheet

Cheat sheet with common enumeration and attack methods for Windows Active Directory.

Training and Resources
Free
enumerationwindowslateral-movementpowershell
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration
snmpcheck

A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol.

Network Security
Free
enumerationnetwork-discoverynetwork-security-monitoring
XFFenum

A tool for enumerating X-Forwarded-For headers in HTTP requests

Network Security
Free
enumerationhttp

Kerberos Party Tricks

Weaponizing Kerberos protocol flaws for stealthy attacks on domain users.

Offensive Security
Free
kerberosvulnerability-exploitationenumerationbrute-force