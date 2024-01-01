NEW

censys-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. Digital Forensics Free censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration

LFI-Enum 0 ( 0 ) Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability. Digital Forensics Free lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation

GCPBucketBrute 0 ( 0 ) A script to enumerate Google Storage buckets and determine access and privilege escalation Offensive Security Free gcpenumerationprivilege-escalation

Scilla 0 ( 0 ) An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration. Network Security Free dnssubdomainsenumerationinfosec

LinEnum 0 ( 0 ) LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks. Offensive Security Free linuxenumerationkernelpermissions

o365-attack-toolkit 0 ( 0 ) A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services. Offensive Security Free password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration

enum4linux-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems. Offensive Security Free windowssmbenumerationsecurity

SCADAShutdownTool 0 ( 0 ) Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing. Specialized Security Free industrial-control-systemsscadaautomationsecurity-researchenumeration

snmpcheck 0 ( 0 ) A tool for enumerating information via SNMP protocol. Network Security Free enumerationnetwork-discoverynetwork-security-monitoring