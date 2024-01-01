14 tools and resources
An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.
Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.
Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.
A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.
A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.
PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.
3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.
A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.
A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.
A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.
A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.
Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.