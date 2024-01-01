assembly

14 tools and resources

NEW

Developing StrongARM/Linux shellcode

An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.

Training and Resources
Free
shellcodelinuxassemblybinary-security
ARM Assembly Tutorial Series Logo

ARM Assembly Tutorial Series

Comprehensive tutorial series on ARM Assembly covering various topics.

Training and Resources
Free
armassemblytutorialassembly-language

Smali Syntax Highlighting for Vim

Syntax highlighting for Smali (Dalvik) Assembly language in Vim.

Miscellaneous
Free
smalidalvikassemblysyntax-highlighting
Assembly Beginner's Guide Logo

Assembly Beginner's Guide

A collection of resources for beginners to learn assembly language.

Malware Analysis
Free
assemblybinary-securitydisassembly
Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework Logo

Ghidra Software Reverse Engineering Framework

A software reverse engineering framework with full-featured analysis tools and support for multiple platforms, instruction sets, and executable formats.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringdisassemblyassembly
PLASMA Logo

PLASMA

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion
3GL Logo

3GL

3GL is a high-level programming language with a focus on ASM for 6502.

Miscellaneous
Free
assemblyassembly-language
dnSpy Logo

dnSpy

Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.

Malware Analysis
Free
dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security

Phrack Magazine

Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecarmassemblyexploithackingshellcode

OllyDbg v1.10

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisdebuggingassemblywindowsreverse-engineeringdebugger
Capstone Engine Logo

Capstone Engine

A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblybinary-analysisassemblyreverse-engineeringframework
Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman Logo

Reversing and Exploiting ARM Binaries: rwthCTF Trafman

A tutorial on setting up a virtual ARM environment, reversing ARM binaries, and writing basic exploits for ARM using the trafman challenge of rwthCTF as an example.

Malware Analysis
Free
armqemuvirtualizationassemblyreverse-engineeringexploitation
ARM Assembly and Shellcode Logo

ARM Assembly and Shellcode

A comprehensive collection of resources for learning ARM assembly language and shellcode development.

Miscellaneous
Free
armassemblyshellcodeexploitationdebugging
mach_inject Logo

mach_inject

Enables code injection into Mac OS X processes with detailed version history and contributing guidelines.

Endpoint Security
Free
binary-securitycode-injectionmac-os-xassemblydebugging