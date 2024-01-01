MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

MSBuildAPICaller is a part of the Sharp-Suite, a collection of tools used for offensive operations, allowing users to interact with the MSBuild API, enabling various malicious activities. The tool provides a way to execute arbitrary MSBuild scripts, which can be used to bypass security controls and evade detection. This can be particularly useful in red teaming and penetration testing scenarios. MSBuildAPICaller is a powerful tool in the hands of a skilled operator, allowing for creative and targeted attacks.