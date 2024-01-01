A DNS rebinding attack framework for security researchers and penetration testers.
MSBuildAPICaller is a part of the Sharp-Suite, a collection of tools used for offensive operations, allowing users to interact with the MSBuild API, enabling various malicious activities. The tool provides a way to execute arbitrary MSBuild scripts, which can be used to bypass security controls and evade detection. This can be particularly useful in red teaming and penetration testing scenarios. MSBuildAPICaller is a powerful tool in the hands of a skilled operator, allowing for creative and targeted attacks.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting