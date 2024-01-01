20 tools and resources
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports
A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results
Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.
Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.
Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.
F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.
Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.