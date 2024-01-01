research

20 tools and resources

NEW

Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

0 (0)

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
Commercial
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
InternalBlue Logo

InternalBlue

0 (0)

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.

Network Security
Free
blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch
ThreatCrowd API Logo

ThreatCrowd API

0 (0)

A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports

Miscellaneous
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

Android Malware Genome Project

0 (0)

A dataset release policy for the Android Malware Genome Project, requiring authentication and justification for access to the dataset.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwaremobile-securitydatasetresearchcybersecurity
Security Datasets Logo

Security Datasets

0 (0)

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Threat Management
Free
infosecdatasetmalwaresecurityresearch

AndroZoo

0 (0)

A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch
Android Malware Samples Logo

Android Malware Samples

0 (0)

Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareresearchtestinganalysis
Cybersecurity Ventures Logo

Cybersecurity Ventures

0 (0)

Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityresearchnews
LICSTER Logo

LICSTER

0 (0)

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
Free
icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch
idb Logo

idb

0 (0)

A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.

Offensive Security
Free
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security
Malware Traffic Analysis Logo

Malware Traffic Analysis

0 (0)

A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.

Network Security
Free
malware-analysispcaptraffic-analysiscybersecurityresearch
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet Logo

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

0 (0)

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.

Training and Resources
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch
dfir.org Logo

dfir.org

0 (0)

Andrew Case's personal page for research, software projects, and speaking events

Training and Resources
Free
forensicsresearchcybersecurity
IPython Notebook Logo

IPython Notebook

0 (0)

Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.

Miscellaneous
Free
data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython
OSINT Omnibus Logo

OSINT Omnibus

0 (0)

An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.

Offensive Security
Free
osintresearchcommand-line-toolpythonopen-source
Hale Logo

Hale

0 (0)

Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research.

Network Security
Free
botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch
F-Secure Blog Logo

F-Secure Blog

0 (0)

F-Secure Blog provides in-depth articles and research on cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityblogsecurity-threatsresearchbest-practices

0day.today Exploit Database

0 (0)

A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitvulnerabilitydatabasesecurityresearch
libfwnt Logo

libfwnt

0 (0)

A library for working with Windows NT data types, providing access and manipulation functions.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowslibrarydevelopmentresearch

Department of Computer Science and Technology

0 (0)

Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.

Miscellaneous
Free
educationresearchresources