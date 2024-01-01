NEW

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

InternalBlue 0 ( 0 ) Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update. Network Security Free blue-teambluetoothfirmware-analysisreverse-engineeringresearch

ThreatCrowd API 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for querying ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports Miscellaneous Free threat-intelligencecybersecurityresearchsecurity-tool

AndroZoo 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Android Applications with malware analysis results Malware Analysis Free appsecmalwareantivirusdatasetresearch

Cybersecurity Ventures 0 ( 0 ) Cybersecurity Ventures is a leading research and market intelligence firm providing insights, news, and analysis on the cybersecurity industry. Blogs and News Free cybersecurityresearchnews

LICSTER 0 ( 0 ) A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research Specialized Security Free icsindustrial-control-systemscybersecurityattack-surfaceresearch

idb 0 ( 0 ) A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available. Offensive Security Free iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Training and Resources Free javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch

IPython Notebook 0 ( 0 ) Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination. Miscellaneous Free data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython

Hale 0 ( 0 ) Hale is a botnet command & control monitor/spy with a modular design and various monitoring capabilities, including IRC and HTTP, to aid in botnet hunting and research. Network Security Free botnetcommand-and-controlmonitoringresearch