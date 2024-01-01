vm

4 tools and resources

Vezir-Project

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Offensive Security
Free
mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu
FLARE-VM

FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm
GRFICSv2

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Specialized Security
Free
industrial-control-systemsicsvirtualizationvmnetwork-security
Preparing for Red Team at PRCCDC 2015

Preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC 2015.

Offensive Security
Free
vmmetasploitwordlistspentesting