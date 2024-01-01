NEW

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu

FLARE-VM 0 ( 0 ) FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine. Malware Analysis Free appsecautomationreverse-engineeringwindowsvm