A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding

MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Network Security
PETEP (PEnetration TEsting Proxy)

Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.

Offensive Security
macOS-Fortress

Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.

Network Security
Honeytrap by Till Mannw

Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.

Honeypots
Shadow Workers

A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers

Offensive Security
pac-resolver

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

Vulnerability Management
WSSiP

A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.

Network Security
Chameleon

Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.

Offensive Security
SSHHiPot

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Honeypots
SSH MITM v2.3-dev

A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.

Offensive Security
AggressiveProxy

Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.

Offensive Security
MongoDB-HoneyProxy

A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.

SIEM and Log Management
mitmproxy

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.

Network Security
Paros

A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.

Vulnerability Management
PoshC2

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Offensive Security
