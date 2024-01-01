16 tools and resources
A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
Open-source Java application for creating proxies for traffic analysis & modification.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
Honeytrap is a low-interaction honeypot and network security tool with various modes of operation and plugin support for catching attacks against TCP and UDP services.
A free and open source C2 and proxy for penetration testers
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters.
High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode.
A logging proxy tool created in response to the 'MongoDB Apocalypse', with Docker support.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.