Interlace 0 ( 0 ) A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding Miscellaneous Free multi-threadedproxy

macOS-Fortress 0 ( 0 ) Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features. Network Security Free firewallproxy

pac-resolver 0 ( 0 ) Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity

WSSiP 0 ( 0 ) A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications. Network Security Free websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging

Chameleon 0 ( 0 ) Chameleon aids in evading proxy categorization to bypass internet filters. Offensive Security Free proxysecurity-testing

SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing

AggressiveProxy 0 ( 0 ) Tool for enumerating proxy configurations and generating CobaltStrike-compatible shellcode. Offensive Security Free proxypenetration-testingred-teamshellcode

mitmproxy 0 ( 0 ) mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets. Network Security Free proxyssltlshttphttps

Paros 0 ( 0 ) A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features. Vulnerability Management Free appsecproxyweb-app-securityvulnerability-assessmentxsssql-injection