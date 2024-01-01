hash-calculator

6 tools and resources

InvalidSign

Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.

Security Operations
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysishash-calculatormalware-detection
Hash Extender

A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms.

Offensive Security
hash-calculatorhash-crackingcybersecurity
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
Practical Guide to NTLM Relaying in 2017

A practical guide on NTLM relaying for Active Directory attacks.

Offensive Security
ntlmhash-calculatorhash-cracking
Munin

An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.

Malware Analysis
hash-calculatorhash-lookupmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
WebMax Tools Privacy Encoders / Decoders / Hash Generators

Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.

Data Protection and Cryptography
hash-calculatorhash-crackinginfosecsecurity-tools