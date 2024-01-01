6 tools and resources
Tool to bypass endpoint solutions blocking known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining valid signed files with different hashes.
A tool for performing hash length extension attacks against multiple hashing algorithms.
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
A practical guide on NTLM relaying for Active Directory attacks.
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.
Encode or encrypt strings to various hashes and formats, including MD5, SHA1, SHA256, URL encoding, Base64, and Base85.