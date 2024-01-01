@fastify/csrf-protection 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This plugin helps developers protect their Fastify server against CSRF attacks. In order to fully protect against CSRF, developers should study Cross-Site Request Forgery Prevention Cheat Sheet in depth. See also pillarjs/understanding-csrf as a good guide. Security Disclaimer: Securing applications against CSRF is a developer responsibility and it should not be fully trusted to any third party modules. We do not claim that this module is able to protect an application without a clear study of CSRF, its impact and the needed mitigations. @fastify/csrf-protection provides a series of utilities that developers can use to secure their application. We recommend using @fastify/helmet to implement some of those mitigations. Security is always a tradeoff between risk mitigation, functionality, performance, and developer experience. As a result, we will not consider a report of a plugin default configuration option as a security vulnerability that might be unsafe in certain scenarios as long as this module provides a way to provide full mitigation through configuration. Install: npm i @fastify/csrf-protection Usage: Use with @fastify/cookie If you use @fastify/csrf-prote