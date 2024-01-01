Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.
This plugin helps developers protect their Fastify server against CSRF attacks. In order to fully protect against CSRF, developers should study Cross-Site Request Forgery Prevention Cheat Sheet in depth. See also pillarjs/understanding-csrf as a good guide. Security Disclaimer: Securing applications against CSRF is a developer responsibility and it should not be fully trusted to any third party modules. We do not claim that this module is able to protect an application without a clear study of CSRF, its impact and the needed mitigations. @fastify/csrf-protection provides a series of utilities that developers can use to secure their application. We recommend using @fastify/helmet to implement some of those mitigations. Security is always a tradeoff between risk mitigation, functionality, performance, and developer experience. As a result, we will not consider a report of a plugin default configuration option as a security vulnerability that might be unsafe in certain scenarios as long as this module provides a way to provide full mitigation through configuration. Install: npm i @fastify/csrf-protection Usage: Use with @fastify/cookie If you use @fastify/csrf-prote
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
IDAPython plugin for generating Yara rules/patterns from x86/x86-64 code through parameterization.
DVTA is a Vulnerable Thick Client Application with various security vulnerabilities.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.