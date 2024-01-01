csp

6 tools and resources

NEW

JSONBee

0 (0)

A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions

Honeypots
Free
cspsecurity-researchweb-security
csprecon

0 (0)

A tool to discover new target domains using Content Security Policy

Network Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-research
Nuxt Security

0 (0)

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles with Nuxt Security module.

Security Operations
Free
appseccspcorscsrfhttp-headersmiddleware
Blankie

0 (0)

A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.

Application Security
Free
csphapicontent-security-policypluginsecurity
CSP Auditor

0 (0)

A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.

Application Security
Free
cspcontent-security-policysecurity-audit
Teaching Security

0 (0)

Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.

Training and Resources
Free
educationalinfoseccybersecuritycsp