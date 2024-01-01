ESC 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Evil SQL Client (ESC) is an interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features. While ESC can be a handy SQL Client for daily tasks, it was originally designed for targeting SQL Servers during penetration tests and red team engagements. The intent of the project is to provide an .exe, but also sample files for execution through mediums like msbuild and PowerShell.