Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.
Evil SQL Client (ESC) is an interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features. While ESC can be a handy SQL Client for daily tasks, it was originally designed for targeting SQL Servers during penetration tests and red team engagements. The intent of the project is to provide an .exe, but also sample files for execution through mediums like msbuild and PowerShell.
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.
A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment
YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.
A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.
Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.
An online hash checker utility that retrieves information from various online sources, including Virustotal, HybridAnalysis, and more.