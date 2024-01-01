Caido 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Classic Meets Cutting-Edge We’ve taken the tools you rely on and enhanced them to simplify your security tasks, making your workday more productive and less complicated. InterceptProxy and view HTTP requests in real-time as you browse ReplayResend existing and custom requests to manually test endpoints AutomateCustomize and test requests against large wordlists SitemapGet a real-time visualization of your website's structure Match & ReplaceAutomatically modify incoming requests with regex rules ConvertCreate your own custom encoders/decoders Plugins, SimplifiedExtending your tool doesn't have to be painful. Our workflow system allows you to customize Caido with minimal code required.