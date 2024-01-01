bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

bWAPP, or a buggy web application, is a free and open source deliberately insecure web application. It helps security enthusiasts, developers and students to discover and to prevent web vulnerabilities. bWAPP prepares one to conduct successful penetration testing and ethical hacking projects. What makes bWAPP so unique? Well, it has over 100 web vulnerabilities! It covers all major known web bugs, including all risks from the OWASP Top 10 project. bWAPP is a PHP application that uses a MySQL database. It can be hosted on Linux/Windows with Apache/IIS and MySQL. It can also be installed with WAMP or XAMPP. Another possibility is to download the bee-box, a custom Linux VM pre-installed with bWAPP. Download our What is bWAPP? introduction tutorial, including free exercises... bWAPP is for web application security-testing and educational purposes only. bWAPP is licensed under © 2022 MME BV