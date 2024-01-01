Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.
The Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET) is a free software tool that helps users identify vulnerabilities in an organization's enterprise and industrial control cyber systems. CSET uses a hybrid risk and standards-based approach to evaluate the cybersecurity of a system and provide recommendations for improvement. CSET runs in Windows on a laptop or desktop computer. It can also be configured to run in a client-server architecture. Local installers ("standalone") are available as well as binaries for creating enterprise installations. CSET is licensed under MIT License and Apache License 2.0.
Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
A Docker analysis tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in Docker environments
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.