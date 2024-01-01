Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Cybersecurity Evaluation Tool (CSET) is a free software tool that helps users identify vulnerabilities in an organization's enterprise and industrial control cyber systems. CSET uses a hybrid risk and standards-based approach to evaluate the cybersecurity of a system and provide recommendations for improvement. CSET runs in Windows on a laptop or desktop computer. It can also be configured to run in a client-server architecture. Local installers ("standalone") are available as well as binaries for creating enterprise installations. CSET is licensed under MIT License and Apache License 2.0.