Android App Security Checklist

A checklist with security considerations for designing, testing, and releasing secure Android apps. It is based on the OWASP Mobile Application Security Verification Standard, Mobile Application Security Testing Guide and others. Follow the links on each checklist item for detailed instructions and recommendations. Data Storage: The Keystore is used to store sensitive data, such as user credentials or cryptographic keys. No sensitive data is written to application logs. No sensitive data is shared with third parties unless it is a necessary part of the architecture. The keyboard cache is disabled on text inputs that process sensitive data. No sensitive data is exposed via IPC mechanisms. No sensitive data, such as passwords or pins, is exposed through the user interface. No sensitive data is included in backups. Sensitive data is removed from views when they're moved to the background. Platform Interaction: The app only requests the minimum set of permissions necessary. All inputs from external sources and the user are validated and if necessary sanitized. This includes data received via the UI, IPC mechanisms such as intents, custom URLs, and network streams.