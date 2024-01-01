data-enrichment

Jupyter Notebooks for Threat Hunting

Utilize Jupyter Notebooks to enhance threat hunting capabilities by focusing on different threat categories or stages.

Threat Management
blue-teamthreat-huntingdata-enrichmentthreat-intelligence
OpenSOC

A centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
big-datalog-aggregationpacket-capturethreat-intelligencesecurity-monitoringdata-enrichment

WOMBAT Project

0 (0)

A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.

Threat Management
threat-intelligencesecurity-analysisdata-enrichmentmalware-detection
Apache Metron

Apache Metron is a centralized tool for security monitoring and analysis that integrates various open-source big data technologies.

SIEM and Log Management
log-aggregationbig-datasecurity-monitoringthreat-intelligencedata-enrichmentpacket-capture
SecurityTrails

SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.

Threat Management
dnscybercrimedata-enrichment
Wappalyzer

A technology lookup and lead generation tool that identifies the technology stack of any website and provides features for market research, competitor analysis, and data enrichment.

Application Security
appsecdata-enrichment