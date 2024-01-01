code-security

Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
Talisman

Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset

Application Security
Free
Insider

Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.

Application Security
Free
Bearer CLI

Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.

Application Security
Free
Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.

Application Security
Free
