6 tools and resources
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.
Static application security testing (SAST) tool for scanning source code against security and privacy risks.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.