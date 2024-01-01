Android-Reports-and-Resources

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
This collection includes various reports and resources related to Android security vulnerabilities such as hardcoded credentials, insecure deeplinks, RCE/ACE, and more, providing valuable insights and examples for developers and security professionals to enhance the security of Android applications.
A comprehensive guide to understanding and responding to modern ransomware attacks, covering incident response, cyber threat intelligence, and forensic analysis.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
Practical security handbook for .NET developers.
Enhance the security and privacy of Apple silicon Mac computers with incremental changes and user capability.
A comprehensive guide to network security monitoring, teaching readers how to detect and respond to intrusions using open source software and vendor-neutral tools.