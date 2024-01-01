Burp-Yara-Rules

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
Yara rules to be used with the Burp Yara-Scanner extension. This collection includes rules built from malicious code samples found on the Internet and by third-parties to identify malicious software commonly hosted on websites. The rules aim to help identify infected web pages during web application assessments. The rules cover signs of infection in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS code, as well as detection of infected JAR and PDF files.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.